China today announced it had “confirmed details” of a trade deal with the United States, signalling a potential pause in months of spiralling tariffs, export controls and diplomatic recriminations.

Beijing’s Commerce Ministry said on 27 June that both sides had agreed to lift certain “restrictive measures” while China would “review and approve” controlled export items. “It is hoped that the United States and China will meet each other halfway,” the ministry added, calling for “healthy, stable and sustainable development” of trade ties. This statement followed US President Donald Trump’s reveal at the White House on 26 June, where he declared the deal “done”—though neither side released full details, and the White House described negotiations as “ongoing but constructive.” Markets rose on hopes the worst escalation could be avoided.

Below is a detailed timeline of the 2025 trade conflict, showing how the world’s two largest economies veered toward a damaging trade war before scrambling for a deal.

February–March 2025: Trump revives tariff threats

6 February 2025: At a rally speech, President Trump vowed “across-the-board” 60 per cent tariffs on all Chinese imports if talks failed. As per Reuters, he accused Beijing of “decades of cheating” and promised to restore US manufacturing.

14 February 2025: The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) launched a formal review of Section 301 tariffs, aiming to hike rates on key consumer goods like electronics and toys by mid-year, as per Bloomberg.

20 February 2025: China’s Ministry of Commerce warned of “strong countermeasures,” signalling it could target US agricultural exports or impose licensing restrictions on critical minerals.

2 March 2025: Trump reiterated the tariff plan at CPAC, saying “China will pay” and promising final action by summer, as per Time Magazine.

April 2025: Tech war and tariff escalation

2 April 2025: Trump formally imposed a blanket 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports, scrapping the de minimis exemption for small parcels, arguing e-commerce routes were used to funnel fentanyl into the US, as per Reuters.

4 April 2025: The US expanded export controls on Chinese AI chip firms, closing licensing “loopholes” for Nvidia’s advanced accelerators

4 April 2025: China retaliated with 34 per cent duties and imposed export restrictions on rare earth minerals essential for electronics, EVs, and defence. As per Reuters, these moves threatened to choke US tech and defence supply chains.

9 April 2025: Trump dramatically escalated tariffs to 145 per cent on Chinese imports, branding it “Liberation Day” in a proclamation meant to signal economic independence.

10 April 2025: China filed a formal WTO complaint, accusing Washington of “economic coercion” and “unilateral bullying," as per Reuters.

19 April 2025: Bloomberg reported the US prepared even tighter controls on lithography tools and chipmaking software.

23 April 2025: China announced expanded export licensing rules on gallium and germanium products, slowing global supply chains, as per Reuters.

May 2025: A fragile Geneva truce, then new clashes

12 May 2025: At WTO-brokered talks in Geneva, both sides agreed to lower tariffs temporarily (US to 30 per cent, China to 10 per cent) in a fragile 90-day truce.

But tensions soon resurfaced:

29 May 2025: The US imposed new export curbs on AI chips, semiconductor design software, and specialty chemicals, citing national security risks.

30 May 2025: Trump accused China of breaching the Geneva truce and threatened further escalation.

June 2025: Threats, negotiations, and a partial deal

2 June 2025: Beijing dismissed Trump’s claims as “groundless” and vowed “forceful countermeasures,” with Reuters reporting fears of a new tariff wave.

3 June 2025: US Treasury Secretary met China’s Vice Premier in Singapore to “restart communication channels,” but talks ended with both sides restating hardline positions, as per Reuters.

9–10 June 2025: High-level US and Chinese negotiators held marathon talks in London aiming to finalise the Geneva framework. According to Reuters, officials described the sessions as “putting meat on the bones” of the May truce, trying to lock in details on tariff reductions, tech restrictions, and rare earth shipments.

10 June 2025: The US Commerce Department blacklisted two more Chinese AI firms for alleged military links. China condemned the move as “illegal sanctions," as per Bloomberg.

11 June 2025: Following the London talks, Trump said that the US had secured concessions on rare earth exports and other sticking points. As quoted by CNBC, he told the audience: “We made a great deal with China. We’re very happy with it. And hopefully they are too.”

17 June 2025: Chinese state media reported “progress” in backchannel discussions. The US refused to confirm any deal, underscoring deep mistrust.

20 June 2025: Reuters reported Trump advisors were weighing delaying the 60 per cent tariff implementation by one month to allow “final deal talks.”

26–27 June 2025: Two announcements, no full details

26 June 2025: Trump declared at the White House that the deal was “done,” saying the US had secured partial tariff rollbacks, Chinese pledges to buy American farm goods, and promises to ease certain tech curbs. However, no full text was released, and the White House described negotiations as “ongoing but constructive", as per Reuters.

27 June 2025: China’s Ministry of Commerce announced it had “confirmed details” of the deal, saying Washington would lift “restrictive measures” while Beijing would “review and approve” export-controlled items. The statement called for “healthy, stable and sustainable development” in China-US economic relations, as per Reuters.

What lies ahead?

Despite these announcements, analysts warn the underlying tensions are far from resolved. Issues such as technology transfer restrictions, intellectual property enforcement, and China’s industrial policy remain persistent sticking points.

According to Bloomberg, US manufacturers are accelerating supply chain diversification away from China, while Beijing is pushing its self-reliance strategy. For now, the “confirmed details” of this deal may pause the immediate tariff threats, but the fundamental drivers of the trade war remain in place, promising further rounds of confrontation even if this fragile truce holds.