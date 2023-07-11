Zelensky urges 'clear signal' for Ukraine's NATO membership, says it 'deserves' to be in alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to provide a "clear signal" regarding his country's prospects of joining NATO. In a video message posted on Telegram, Zelensky stressed that while Ukraine is currently facing a war but the nation needs a clear indication of its NATO membership aspirations.

"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now," Zelensky said adding, "The majority of the alliance stands firmly with us."

"When we applied for membership of NATO, we spoke frankly: de facto, Ukraine is already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the alliance. Our values are what the alliance believes in. ... Vilnius must confirm all this," Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian president said that additional military support for Ukraine's conflict with Russia would be a topic of discussion during the NATO summit which is scheduled to take place on 11-12 July in Lithuania's capital city, Vilnius.

He also mentioned that he is optimistic about the possibility of receiving weapons. "I am sure that there could well be positive news regarding weapons for our men from Vilnius." Turkish President's support for Ukraine's NATO bid Earlier, during a visit to Turkey, Ukrainian president Zelensky received backing from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Ukraine's NATO membership bid.

Erdogan stated that Ukraine deserves to be part of the Western alliance and expressed his support during a joint press conference held in Istanbul. Upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine's membership The White House has confirmed that discussions will take place regarding the necessary steps for Ukraine to qualify for NATO membership.

While the topic of Ukraine's NATO membership will be addressed at the summit, the White House has clarified that no decision regarding immediate membership will be made.

"The NATO Summit will dive into the question of NATO's relationship with Ukraine, both the question of its pathway towards future membership and the question of an ongoing partnership that has existed for several years," said Sullivan adding, "Ukraine will not be joining NATO coming out of this summit," he stated. Kyiv "still has further steps that it needs to take before membership."

The national security advisor also stated, "Ukraine will have the opportunity to discuss the reforms that are still necessary for Ukraine to come up to NATO standards." President Zelensky calls for honesty Ahead of the crucial NATO summit, president Zelensky also visited to the Czech Republic and stressed the importance of "honesty" in Ukraine's relationship with NATO.