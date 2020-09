'You are good people:' Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics for saving his life

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny published a post on his official Instagram page on Friday thanking pilots and paramedics, saying they saved his life with their timely actions.

Navalny, who collapsed on a plane to Moscow on August 20 and spent nearly three weeks in a coma, said in an Instagram post on Friday that pilots ''quickly landed the plane in Omsk'' and medical workers at the airport ''jammed a dose of atropine" into him, immediately recognising ''a toxic poisoning.''

''Thank you, unknown good-hearted friends. You are good people," the 44-year-old politician wrote under a photo of him hugging his wife Yulia.

After 48 hours in a hospital in Omsk, where Russian doctors said they found no trace of any poisoning, Navalny was transferred to the Charite hospital in Berlin.

German chemical weapons experts determined that he was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, findings corroborated by labs in France and Sweden.

Navalny, a longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. Charite hospital said that based on Navalny's progress, physicians believe a ''complete recovery is possible.''

Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin last month after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia. The West has demanded an explanation from the Kremlin, which has denied any involvement in the incident and said it has yet to see evidence of a crime.