Xi and Scholz discuss comprehensive strategic partnership; China calls to help resolve Gaza, Ukraine conflicts

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke virtually to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday (Nov 3), urging Europe to help mediate conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Xi also said that the security of a nation cannot be ensured at the cost of others.

The state news agency Xinhua reported that Xi said in the video conference: "A fundamental resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis requires profound reflection on security issues… and a push for a balanced, effective and sustained security framework."

"Squeezing the security space of other countries, supporting one side while ignoring the legitimate demands of the other side will only lead to regional imbalance and escalation of conflicts. China and Europe should devote [effort] to mediate conflicts and ease tensions," he added.

He also noted that big international risks such as the sluggish economic recovery and the revival of a cold-war mentality made it necessary for China and Germany to jointly defend global order and multilateralism.

Xi weighed in on China and Greece ties, as he said that both nations should promote their comprehensive strategic partnership with the new radiance of the times.

His comments came during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Beijing.

Xi also asked Scholz to urge the European Union to "safeguard fair market competition".

Notably, Beijing and the EU are major trade partners, however, in the recent developments, the bloc has hinted at a future which holds lesser reliance on trade with China — in areas such as technology.

The EU has also initiated a probe into China's subsidies for homegrown EV makers after accusations that their cheap products undercut European competitors. Beijing has denied such claims.

The state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as telling Scholz: "China regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and an important pole in a multipolar world."

"It is hoped that Germany will push the EU to uphold the principles of marketization and fairness, and work with China to safeguard fair market competition and free trade," the Chinese leader said.

"China-EU relations are related to the global picture of stability and the prosperity of the Eurasian continent, and deserve every effort from both sides to safeguard and develop them," Xi added.