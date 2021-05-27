Woman who falsely accused Black man of threatening her, now sues employer for 'racism'

A white woman who had falsely accused a Black man of threatening her is now suing her employer for dismissing her from the job.

Amy Cooper used to work at Franklin Templeton, a financial advisory firm, but was fired from her job for being 'racist'.

She claims the accusations made by her employer are completely false.

Also read | Amy Cooper charged with falsely accusing Black man of assaulting

Cooper has decided to sue her employer for this and has filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. She claims the company’s actions have "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal".

Once criticised all over the world for being a racist, Cooper is now accusing her employer of being a racist and is seeking damages for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, as per Reuters.

Also read | 'Don’t know if her life needed to be torn apart': What Mr Cooper thinks of his now-famous racist encounter with a white lady

The ground for Cooper's dismissal is her racist incident from May 2020. Cooper had called the police against "an African American man threatening my life" after a Black birdwatcher had advised her to put her dog back on a leash as unleashed dogs were not permitted in the park.

Cooper was fired from her job a day after a video of the incident was shared on social media. A few hours later, she was also charged with filing a false police report.