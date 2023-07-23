Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes prompts evacuation of over 2,000 people

More than 2,000 people, including tourists, were evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires have been raging out of control for five days, reported the officials in Greece, on Saturday (July 22). This comes as firefighters, using reinforcements from Slovakia, have been working to put out the blaze which has burned for a fifth day, fanned by strong winds.

About the evacuations

So far, three coastguard vessels guiding more than 30 private boats have evacuated over 2,000 people, including tourists, from the beaches on the Greek island, according to media reports citing coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou.

At least 1,500 of those evacuated from areas of Kiotari and Lardos, in the southeastern part of the popular Mediterranean island, were taken to a safe beach, said the coastguard. Furthermore, those evacuated are being housed at an indoor stadium and at hotels on the island, said Konstantinos Taraslias, a deputy mayor of Rhodes.

Meanwhile, the coastguard said that three passenger ferries were committed to host tourists during the night, reported Reuters. According to the Greek media, the fire has scorched large parts of the forest since it first broke out on Tuesday.

Three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari, on Saturday, were reported damaged, on Saturday, due to the wildfire and some 30 buses were used to evacuate tourists from two hotels as a precaution. So far, around 30,000 people have been taken away from the evacuated areas by all means, said the local authorities, as per AFP.

Response to the wildfire

According to reports, firefighters backed by air-water bombers and reinforcements from Slovakia are struggling to put out the new outbreaks of wildfire which have been attributed to strong winds.

“We had set up firebreaks around the village of Laerma last night, but a 180-degree change of the winds this morning helped the fire grow much bigger across many kilometres...reaching a tourist area,” Taraslias told Open TV.

Meanwhile, ERT TV reported that some firefighters were stranded in the Ypseni Monastery near Lardos while trying to convince the nuns living there to leave the area. However, the firefighters and their commander were said to be safe.

Greek fire spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios said that the wildfire on Rhodes which reportedly broke out on a mountain in the centre of the island has been the most difficult challenge that they have faced yet.

The blaze in Laermon and Lardos areas of the island was reported to be out of control. At least five helicopters and 173 firefighters were operating in the area. This comes as much of Europe, including Greece, is witnessing a heatwave.

Officials have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes as well as several parts of Greece on Sunday as temperatures were expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius due to the heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies)





