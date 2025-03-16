US strikes killed "multiple" Houthi leaders in Yemen, the White House said Sunday (March 16).

The attack was described as a strong response to the group's continued assaults on Red Sea shipping, with Washington also warning Iran to cease its support for the rebels.

Speaking to ABC News, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz stated, “These were not kind of pinprick, back and forth -- what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks.”

He added that the strikes were a significant escalation, saying, “This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible.”

"It is Iran that has repeatedly funded, resourced, trained, and helped the Houthis target not only US warships, but global commerce, and has helped the Houthis shut down two of the world's most strategic sea lanes," Waltz added.

In a separate interview with Fox News, Waltz reiterated the message to Tehran, declaring, “We just hit them with overwhelming force and put Iran on notice that enough is enough.”

Trump’s warning to Iran

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the military action, calling it a "decisive step" against the Houthis. A Houthi health official later reported that the airstrikes had resulted in 31 deaths.

Trump also delivered a stern warning to Iran, stating, “To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Iran’s response

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief, Hossein Salami, dismissed Trump’s threats, saying, “Iran will not wage war, but if anyone threatens, it will give appropriate, decisive and conclusive responses.”

Salami also defended the Houthis, referring to them as “the representative of the Yemenis” and asserting that they make their own “strategic and operational decisions” independently.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, criticised the US, saying, “The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy.” He further condemned the airstrikes, urging Washington to stop “the killing of Yemeni people” and reminded that “the time when Washington could dictate Tehran’s foreign policy ended in 1979”, referencing Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

(With inputs from agencies)