We will continue striking Hamas while defending our citizens, says PM Netanyahu

As Hamas and Israel continued to fire missiles at each other's territories, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that, "we continue striking Hamas while defending our citizens. It requires it will take more time, it will take more time."

The Israeli PM said that "with great firmness in offence as well as defence, we will achieve our goal of bringing back calm to the state of Israel."

"The defense activity of Iron Dome batteries is giving us an offensive space and the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) has already attacked hundreds of targets, we will soon pass 1,000 (targets)," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu had earlier visited a battery of the Iron Dome air defence system in central Israel asserting that "it will take time... but we will restore calm".

Amid the fighting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio called for hostilities to end and for both sides to stop "violent actions".

However, despite international appeals, Israel deployed additional troops at the Gaza border as the conflict escalated.

Israel's Air Force launched more airstrikes targeting locations linked to Hamas even as at least 83 people were reported killed since Monday when Israel launched the attacks.

Meanwhile, riots broke out in Israel's towns as Arabs clashed with the local Jewish population as police was called in to quell the violence leading to the arrest of over 400 people.

"What has been happening these last few days in Israeli towns is unacceptable," Netanyahu said, adding, "Nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews, and nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs."

The Israeli PM said the nation was fighting a battle "on two fronts".

Reports said Hamas had launched "suicide drones" as the Israeli army said it had downed one drone.