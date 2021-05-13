How Israel's precision-guided missiles overcome GPS jamming

The Mini-Harpy "Kamikaze" drone is capable of carrying eight-kilogram warhead and explodes on impact.

Just days after Pulwama attack in February 2018, at the Aero India show in Bangalore Israeli defence technology company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems showcased the new air-to-surface missile known as the “Rocks".

“Equipped with either penetration or blast fragmentation warhead, the missile can destroy above-ground or well-defended underground targets in heavily surface-to-air-defended areas,” the company said in a statement.

India officials later revealed after the air strikes on Balakot in Pakistan that an Israeli-made "smart bomb" was used to strike JeM targets on February 26th. The missiles were called Spice 2000.

[Image: The Israel Aerospace Industries new Mini-Harpy kamikaze drone, which was unveiled at the Aero India trade show in Bangalore, India, in February 2019. (Source: Israel Aerospace Industries)]

