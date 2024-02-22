WATCH | Video shows US police shooting and killing a man holding a plastic fork

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has made public body-camera footage capturing a fatal encounter in which officers shot and killed a man who was holding a plastic fork. The incident, which occurred on February 3 in a warehouse located in downtown Los Angeles, is now under scrutiny to ascertain whether the involved officer adhered to protocols governing the use of lethal force.

The individual fatally shot during the encounter has been identified as Jason Lee Maccani, aged 36. The released footage depicts Maccani being confronted by a group of approximately six police officers within the confines of the building's corridor.

The officers are observed instructing the man to approach them with his arms raised, a directive that initially appears to be followed by Maccani.

Los Angeles, CA🤮



•Object was a plastic fork. pic.twitter.com/FyEPj4orZm — police.law.news (@policelawnews) February 20, 2024 × However, despite initial compliance, Maccani continues to advance while maintaining clenched fists, holding an object that the officers perceived to be a screwdriver. Despite attempts by the officers to subdue him, Maccani persists in his movements, leading to the failure of their efforts.

Fatal encounter and circumstances

As shown in the video footage, Maccani proceeds towards the police officers, at which point gunfire erupts.

According to a statement by the police, Maccani allegedly got hold of one of the officers and the beanbag shotgun she was wielding, prompting the officers to open fire.

Maccani succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital. None of the warehouse employees or law enforcement personnel sustained any injuries during the incident.