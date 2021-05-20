Watch: Protesters supporting Israel, Palestinians clash in New York

Supporters of both Israel and Palestine clashed on the streets of New York City Tuesday and Thursday, following violent attacks in the Middle East this week.

Several videos posted on social media platforms show the street brawl between pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel demonstrators in New York.

This video taken by @CBSNewYork Photographer Alex Susskind moments ago pic.twitter.com/24RVAo06fG — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) May 11, 2021 ×

Jews being attacked on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Can’t say I didn’t see this coming 😞 @jews_of_ny pic.twitter.com/s3mqaqR7Fj — Michal Divon מיכל דיבון ميخال ديفون (@michaldivon) May 19, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could come "as early as Friday", the Wall Street Journal reported, citing some US and foreign officials involved in the discussions.

A per the report, Egypt has made some headway in the negotiations with Hamas' leadership, while Israel conceded that it is nearing completion of its "objectives".

The report said that the mechanism of the ceasefire is in place, only timing is the issue. However, the members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another Gaza-based armed group, remained a wild card.

Rallies in support of Palestine have popped up globally, with several events scheduled in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.



Israel and Palestine have exchanged several rocket fires, resulting in hundreds of injuries and deaths on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies)