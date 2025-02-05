US President Donald Trump has once again become a talk of social media after a video of him was shared. In the video, he is seen pulling a chair for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the White House on Tuesday.

Netizens reacted to the video, some of them criticising the move, while some called him a "gentleman".

One user posted the video with the caption, "You are president of the US, not Netanyahu's slave." He added, "Netanyahu humiliated Trump and America today."

🚨🇮🇱🇺🇸 NETANYAHU HUMILIATED TRUMP & AMERICA TODAY!



YOU ARE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, NOT NETANYAHU'S SLAVE @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/pLd04EMwQi — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 5, 2025

While another user questioned, "Who's the President of the United States?

While the users commented on the viral posts, calling Trump a "waiter" at a restaurant serving Netanyahu.

Another post went viral, in which the user captioned, "The real president of US. World is being ruled by some evil billionaires and Jew Bankers who employ people like Netanyahu who then employs people like Trump, Biden, Farage, Bedinoch, and Starmer."

The real president of US. World is being ruled by some evil billionaires and Jew Bankers who employ people like Netanyahu who then employs people like Trump, Biden, Farage, Bedinoch and Starmer. pic.twitter.com/IWVy8t85GM — Dr F N. (@boredtweeple) February 5, 2025

One user posted, "From the President of the United States to a waiter for an Israeli official."

Trump and Netanyahu met in the United States on Tuesday and held a joint press conference, addressing issues including the Gaza ceasefire and Iran.

Both leaders discussed the fate of Gaza, in which Trump vowed that the US would "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip and deploy American troops in the region if necessary.

Trump said Palestinians could live their lives in “peace and harmony” somewhere else, and added, "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

The US President's announcement followed a permanent resettlement plan for two million Palestinians living in Gaza to neighbouring countries.

The Israeli PM responded to the US president's announcement and said the takeover of Gaza by the US is "worthwhile" to pursue.

“He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so much, so many attacks against us, so many, so many trials and so many tribulations,” Netanyahu said in a press briefing.

The Israeli PM said that Trump's idea could "change history"

Netanyahu gifts Trump 'golden pager'

The Israeli prime minister reportedly gifted US President Donald Trump a golden pager and a regular one, during his meeting at the White House. The gift was a reference to the deadly operation that decimated the Hezbollah terror group.

"That was a great operation,” Trump responded, according to a Channel 12 report.

In a gesture of return gift, Trump gave Netanyahu a photo of the two of them from the visit, with the dedication “To Bibi, a great leader.”

(With inputs from agencies)