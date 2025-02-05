Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday reportedly gifted US President Donald Trump a golden pager and a regular one, during his meeting at the White House.

Advertisment

The gift was a reference to the deadly operation that hit the Hezbollah terror group hard.

"That was a great operation,” Trump responded, according to a Channel 12 report.

Also read: 'We will own it': Donald Trump vows to 'take over' Gaza in press conference with Netanyahu

Advertisment

In a gesture of return gift, Trump gave Netanyahu a photo of the two of them from the visit, with the dedication “To Bibi, a great leader.”

In September last year, thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon exploded and killed and injured dozens of them.

A day after the pager attack, hundreds of walkie-talkies exploded, which killed many people.

Advertisment

Iran and Hezbollah accused Israel of orchestrating the blasts, setting off explosions in pagers that Hezbollah members used as a discreet communication method to avoid Israeli surveillance.

Also read: Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meet, White House official calls Gaza a ‘demolition site’

Two months later, Israel's Netanyahu officially took responsibility for the attack.

Combined, these operations resulted in approximately 30 deaths, including two children, and left around 3,000 people injured. The strikes were conducted shortly after Israel declared its intent to expand its military efforts against Hezbollah along the Lebanon border.

Netanyahu and Trump met in the White House on Tuesday and held a joint press briefing.

Also read: Netanyahu skips Gaza ceasefire talks deadline with Hamas to meet Trump

During the meeting, Trump vowed that the United States would "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip and deploy American troops in the region if necessary.

Adding that Palestinians could live their lives in “peace and harmony” somewhere else, Trump said, "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

(With inputs from agencies)