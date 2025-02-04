The White House released a video on Monday (Feb 3) recapping the first two weeks of Donald Trump’s second term in office. The video features press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who lists all the decisions made by the new president until now.

In the 95-second clip shared on X, Leavitt summarises Trump’s moves on border security, the economy, energy, law and order, DEI, and 45 executive orders, which he signed after being sworn in as the US president on January 20.

Leavitt summarises Trump’s wins

“We are two weeks in and President Trump is already delivering big wins for the American people. Let's go through the facts,” Leavitt said in the video.

🇺🇸PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT: In just 2 weeks, President Trump is delivering HUGE wins—securing our border, restoring law & order, unleashing energy, and more.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt breaks it down in 95 seconds! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0ZkClM2MxQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2025

“On the borders, President Trump declared a national emergency, deployed the military, ended catch and release and reinstated remain in Mexico.”

She added that illegal crossings at the border are down by 95 per cent. She also said that the construction of the border wall will be resumed and that the Colombian president has offered a government plane for the deportation of illegal Colombian immigrants.

“In economy and energy, President Trump unleashed American energy, declaring a national energy emergency and killed Joe Biden’s radical electric vehicle mandate. Wall Street is booming, AI investments skyrocketed to $500 billion, and there’s $20 billion flowing into US data centres,” she said.

Trump is also working to restore law and order in the country. He labelled drug cartels as terrorist organizations, started deporting “illegal aliens”, and signed the Laken Riley Act into law.

Leavitt said President Trump signed over 45 executive orders, removed DEI from the government and military and ordered federal workers back.

“President Trump signed more than 45 executive orders. DEI has been purged from the government and our military, and lazy federal workers have been ordered back to the office,” she said.

Leavitt also talked about Trump’s efforts to ensure free speech and transparency, saying that Trump has answered more press questions than Biden and reinstated hundreds of journalists. He also ended government censorship.

“And when it comes to free speech and transparency, President Trump took 12 times the amount of press questions in a week than Joe Biden did in the last two years. He reinstated 440 silenced journalists to the press room and ended government censorship,” Leavitt said.

“Promises made, promises kept. We are just getting started.”

(With inputs from agencies)