US President Donald Trump agreed to pause his new tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Monday (Feb 3) after a talk with the heads of both countries. This is the third time in two weeks that Trump has paused his 27 per cent tariffs plan on the US's closest economic partners.

Taking to social media, Trump wrote, “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured."

He said, "FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

The US president said that the Canadian PM has agreed to ensure the border safety of the United States. He said, "Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, “reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," adding that around 10,000 frontline personnel will be deployed to protect the border.

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that," Trump added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on the social media platform X that a pause would occur while his country would work "together" with the US to launch a “Canada-US Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.”

Meanwhile, after a "friendly" conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said Mexico has "agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States."

The pause of the new duties came for both Canada and Mexico, while the 10 per cent tariff on China is set to go into effect as scheduled on Tuesday.

