US President Donald Trump on Monday (Feb 3) indicated that the tariffs on Chinese goods could rise further, following the 10 per cent increase he imposed on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the move as an “opening salvo” in efforts to address the trade imbalance between the two nations. He also mentioned that discussions with China were likely to take place within the next 24 hours.

'No winner in a trade war'

In response, China has strongly criticised the tariff hike. On Monday, China’s ambassador to the United Nations condemned Trump's imposition of the tariffs, stating that it violated World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.



“China firmly opposed to ‘unwarranted increase’ in tariffs by Trump administration. In violation of World Trade Organisation rules, China will be filing a complaint,” said Fu Cong, China’s UN envoy.



He warned that Beijing might have to take countermeasures against Washington, warning that there is “no winner in a trade war”. He urged the US to address its domestic issues instead of shifting blame, saying, “US should look at its own problem with fentanyl rather than shifting the blame onto others.”



Fu said, “If China, US can work together, ‘we will be able to solve many problems and make the world a better place to live’.” He further questioned Washington’s stance on Chinese companies, saying, “Citing US concerns about Huawei, TikTok, DeepSeek, China’s UN envoy asks how many more do you want to ban?”



Expressing concern over Washington’s trade policies, he called for an end to reactionary decisions, stating, “Need to see an end to ‘knee-jerk’ reactions, they are not warranted.”



Trump’s latest tariff increase raises the average duty on Chinese goods from approximately 20 per cent to 30 per cent.



(With inputs from agencies)