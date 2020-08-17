Violent crimes witness steep rise in American cities during pandemic: Report

Violent crimes like murders and assault have witnessed a spike in many American cities during the global pandemic.

According to a new data from the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) think tank, from May to June homicides in 20 major US cities have witnessed an increase by 37 per cent, led by Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Aggravated assaults jumped by 35 per cent over the same period, while other types of crime were down.

According to Chicago police, nearly 30 people shot and three people killed in the city this weekend alone. The injured included a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys in separate shooting incidents.

New York City reported that over 40 people were shot in the 48 hours as of Sunday morning. In a data released by the NYPD, there were 20 victims after 12 shooting incidents Friday and 23 victims were the results of 20 shooting incidents on Sunday.

The think tank's data comes in light after Gallup released a new public opinion polling data that asks if Americans' confidence in law enforcement. The polling data has fallen to the lowest level in 27 years, with just 48 per cent of respondents indicating a positive view of the police force.