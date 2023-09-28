Uzbekistan: Explosion reported near airport in Tashkent

An explosion was reported near the airport in Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent from Wednesday (Sep 27) to Thursday (Sep 28), the news agency AFP reported citing local media. The explosion took place at a customs warehouse near the Tashkent International Airport with videos circulating on social media showing a column of flames and smoke rising into the night sky.

The explosion caused a fire which resulted in injuries. A report by the news agency Reuters said that fire, rescue crews, and vehicles arrived at the scene and were extinguishing the blaze.

Sharing a post on Telegram, the health ministry said that an unspecified number of injured people had been taken to hospital. "At the moment, there are not any seriously injured among them. Right now, doctors are furnishing all necessary medical assistance," the ministry said.

It added that emergency medical care was being provided ed to people injured in the fire at the scene of the accident and in the surrounding apartments.

According to data shared by FlightRadar24, flights at the airport appeared to be taking off and landing as normal. On Wednesday, a notice was issued to airmen at 22.15 GMT which said that the airport would be closed for takeoff and landing at 2.00 GMT and 7.00 GMT, but a segment would be available for taxing.

