/US tariffs against India will fail, may end up hurting US economy: Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the imposition of tariffs on India by the United States will fail and may end up hurting the US economy. Criticising US attempts to pressure India and China into cutting energy ties with Moscow, Putin warned that such actions could backfire economically. Putin said the imposition of higher tariffs on Russia’s trade partners would drive up global prices and force the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high, which would slow down the US economy. The Russian leader also said that India and China will not allow to humiliate themselves. “Indian people will never accept humiliation. I know PM Modi…” said Putin over Trump’s tariffs policy. “Unlike Europe, India and China are countries that respect themselves.”

Putin also thanked India, China saying, “Russia is grateful to countries like India and China who founded the BRICS. These are nations that refuse to take sides and aspire to truly create a just world.”

Russia advocates for a multilateral world: Putin

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Putin also said that Russia advocates for a multilateral world in the current global scenario. “The days when a small group of great powers decided how the entire world should live are gone forever. This is important to remember for those who yearn for the colonial era.”

The world has experienced decades of attempts to impose a system that contradicts most global traditions, the president recalled.

In 1990s, the West enjoyed ‘wielding absolute powersaid Putin, adding, “During Clinton administration, Russia twice tried to build new global security architecture with the US but our western counterparts were not ready to rid themselves of geopolitical and historical stereotypes.”

WATCH: Iran-Russia strategic partnership treaty comes into effect

‘No one will obey rules set far away’

“The multipolar space is very dynamic, changes happen rapidly and abruptly, sometimes overnight. It is difficult to prepare for them, hard to predict them, and one must respond instantly, in real time. This space is much more democratic, opening the way for a large number of political and economic stakeholders to come into play,” the Russian leader said.

Probably never in history have we seen so many countries on the global stage seeking to influence both regional and global developments, Putin further said. “We must find common ground and align interests. No one is ready to play by rules imposed by someone far away.”