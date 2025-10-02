Police deployed to synagogues nationwide after deadly attack in Manchester, terror threat level in UK to be reviewed

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country after the deadly attack in Manchester on Yom Kippur claimed two lives, while three others are in a critical condition. The suspect, who was shot by police officers, is also likely dead. As he flew back to the UK from a European political summit in Copenhagen early after the attack, to chair an emergency meeting on the incident, Starmer said, “We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that there was no indication of an increased threat to the capital but had taken precautionary measures. “While there is nothing to suggest an increased threat to London, we have deployed additional resources to the areas around synagogues, other Jewish community venues and in those boroughs with significant Jewish populations,” it said in a post on X.

UK’s terrorism threat level under review after attack

The UK’s terrorism threat level is being reviewed after the suspected terrorist attack in Manchester. The current threat level is substantial, the third highest of five levels. The threat level is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC).

A source said JTAC would be waiting for emerging details of the fatal attack, such as whether the suspect acted alone, was directed, and how the attacker was radicalised.

‘Abhorrent and deeply distressing’: Israeli embassy in the UK

Meanwhile, the Israeli embassy in the UK condemned the incident in Greater Manchester, describing it as “abhorrent and deeply distressing”.

“The embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemn the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing,” it said in a statement.

We thank the Greater Manchester Police for their swift response. The safety and security of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom must be guaranteed, it added.

The British Muslim Trust, the government’s new Islamophobia monitoring partner, also condemned the Manchester attack as “utterly abhorrent” and said it stands with the Jewish community. Trust CEO Akeela Ahmed said, “The attack in Manchester this morning is shocking and utterly abhorrent, and to commit these acts on Yom Kippur is sickening. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, and our thoughts and best wishes go to all those affected. There is never, and can never be any place for this sort of despicable, cowardly violence in our society.”

We utterly condemn this disgraceful attack and offer our support to those left to pick up the pieces, the CEO added.

The leader of Manchester City Council Councillor Bev Craig said, “We are all horrified by this shocking and reprehensible attack on members of Manchester’s Jewish community, on their holiest day.”

Our thoughts are with those who have been killed and seriously injured, their loved ones and with everyone who has been affected by this awful incident, Craig added.