/4 injured in vehicle ramming, stabbing at synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, suspect shot, say police

Four people were injured after a suspect drove his vehicle into a gathering of people at a synagogue in Manchester and started stabbing, police have said. The suspect was reportedly shot by armed police after the attack at the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident happened outside Heaton Park synagogue, on Middleton Road and the suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot at the scene by armed police. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, said the incident at the Synagogue was “serious” but the “immediate danger appears to be over”. The mayor told people “to avoid the area”. “It is a serious incident, I have to say. It is in the area you mentioned. And I would say to people listening, firstly, to avoid the area because it is a serious incident,” he told BBC.

“But at the same time I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over. And Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly. And there’s been amazing support I think from members of the public and security at the location.”

The mass stabbing in Manchester took place on Yom Kippur—the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar. Jewish people fast for 25 hours on Yom Kippur and attend synagogues.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said, “We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. “Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

“I have been told is police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31 am by a member of the public stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards the public, and one man being stabbed,” the mayor said.

PM Starmer ‘appalled’ by attack on holiest day of Jewish calendar

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. “The fact that thishas taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” he said, adding, “My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

As per reports, Starmer is flying back early from the European Political Community gathering in Copenhagen after the attack.

Firearms officers were deployed at 9.34 am as police continued to receive further reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife, he added.

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38 am. One man has been shot, and that is believed to be the offender. Paramedics are on the scene, arriving at 9.41am and tending to members of the public. Currently four members of the public with injuries caused by the vehicle and stab wounds,” said Burnham.