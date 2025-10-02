At least two people were killed and three were reported seriously injured after a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday (October 2). Amid the investigation, a video of a police officer outside the crime scene was circulated showing the officer with a gun in front of the suspect.

"Everybody else, get back. If you're not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away," an officer can be heard shouting.

‘The guy had a knife and he was...’

Amid the investigation, the eyewitnesses share the horrific details of the attack. One of the witnesses, who was driving at the crime location, said he initially assumed that it was a minor collision until he saw a man "bleeding out on the floor".



He then describes seeing another person, a man, who he says had a knife and was "stabbing the window" of a nearby building, trying to get in. "Within seconds, the police arrived, they gave him a couple of warnings, he didn’t listen so they opened fire," the witness told the BBC, saying the man holding the knife then went down on the floor.

The suspect was reportedly shot by armed police after the attack at the Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident happened outside Heaton Park synagogue, on Middleton Road, and the suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot at the scene by armed police.