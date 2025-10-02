On Thursday (Oct 2), at least two people died in a stabbing attack and car ramming incident outside a synagogue in Manchester in northern England. People were gathered to worship on Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The police arrived at the spot and fired at one man, who is believed to be the offender. According to Greater Manchester Police, paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 AM (local time) and are tending to members of the public. The authorities confirmed four people have been injured in the incident. People have also been advised to stay away from the area as the forces deal with the situation. This has numbed the nation, UK PM Keir Starmer, who was attending the Euro summit, is heading back to chair the Cobra meeting on the Manchester attack.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla released a statement and said they were "deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services," the statement read further.

“This morning's attack is absolutely shocking. I’m on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country. We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe,” the UK PM tweeted.

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party posted on X, “This was a vile and disgusting attack on a synagogue in Manchester. On Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the Jewish year – families gathered in prayer were targets for violence.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted on X, "Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack at Heaton Park Synagogue."

Rabbi Jonathan Romain of Maidenhead Synagogue said: “This is every Rabbi’s or every Jewish person’s worst nightmare. Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering. This will obviously heighten the fears that many Jews have had, that political violence would spill over into religious hatred.”

Former Minister for Women and Equalities of the United Kingdom Penny Mordaunt wrote: "My thoughts are with the Jewish Community and the people of Manchester. I have no doubt how stoically and defiantly they will respond to this evil act."

Labour MP Mark Seward wrote: "The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, is despicable."