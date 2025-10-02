/'We stand in solidarity with UK in this moment of grief': India condemns Manchester ‘terror attack’

On Thursday (Oct 2), at least three people died in a stabbing attack and car ramming incident outside a synagogue in Manchester in northern England. India condemned the ‘terror attack’. The Ministry of External Affair in a statement said, “It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence. This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom in this moment of grief,” it added.

Attack in broad day light

People were gathered to worship on Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The police arrived at the spot and fired at one man, who is believed to be the offender. According to Greater Manchester Police, paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 AM (local time) and are tending to members of the public. The authorities confirmed four people have been injured in the incident. People have also been advised to stay away from the area as the forces deal with the situation. This has numbed the nation, UK PM Keir Starmer, who was attending the Euro summit, returned to chair the Cobra meeting on the Manchester attack.