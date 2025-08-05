/From California to Montana: US states reporting the most wildfires each year

Wildfires are an annual crisis in the United States. Each summer, the state's hot, dry weather combined with dense vegetation and expanding urban development makes it a tinderbox for lethal wildfires. According to the data from federal agencies and environmental research groups, California records the highest number of wildfires, recording over 8000 in 2024 and is responsible for 40 per cent of all burned acres in 2024. resulting from a combination of anthropogenic and natural causes. But it's not just California, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Oklahoma also reported thousands of wildfires.

2024

California topped the record in both the total number of wildfires and the total acres burned. In 2024, 8,316 wildfires burned almost 1.08 million acres. Texas also ranks high in wildfire frequency, with 4,967 wildfires in 2024, disrupting ecosystems, displacing thousands and putting enormous pressure on the state's firefighting budgets. Then followed by North Carolina 4,668 wildfires, Oklahoma 3,041 wildfires, Missouri 2,804 wildfires, Georgia 2,492 wildfires, Florida 2,348 wildfires, and Montana 2,323 wildfires.

2023

56,580 wildfires burned in 2023, with California at the top and having 7,386 wildfires. Other states include Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The 2023 wildfires impacted over 4,318 structures and 3,060 residences

2022

The United States recorded over 68,988 wildfires in 2022, consuming approximately 7,577,183 acres. California persistently tops the chart with 7,490 fires. Other states include Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

2021

2021 witnessed 58,985 wildfires that burned across 7,125,643 acres, with California again leading the nation with 2,233,666 acres burned, followed by Oregon, Montana, Washington, Arizona, Idaho, Alaska, Texas, Kansas and Nevada showing significant numbers in terms of acres burned

2020

2020 was the most destructive one in recent US history, with 10,122,336 acres burned, with California recording almost 10,000 wildfires. Other states include Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Nevada.

"Wildfires are no longer seasonal; they’re a year-round threat," said Dr. Elise Warren, a climate scientist at the National Fire Centre. "And the frontlines are expanding—from the West Coast into the Southeast and Midwest."