US President Joe Biden signs law declassifying US intelligence on Covid virus origin

United States President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a bill that requires the release of intelligence on the potential links between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory in Wuhan, China. "We need to get to the bottom of Covid-19's origins..., including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," said Biden in a statement.

Biden said that with the implementation of the legislation, his "administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible."

He added that he shares the "Congress's goal of releasing as much information as possible" about Covid's origin.

Biden claimed that in 2021, after taking over the US' highest office, he had "directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate".

He also said his government will make available as much information as possible without causing any "harm to national security."

The coronavirus outbreak as per estimates began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019. The virus killed almost seven million people worldwide.

In spite of theories claiming that the Covid virus originated at a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Beijing continues to reject vehemently the possibility of a lab leak being behind the global pandemic.

Health officials and the US intelligence community, as per AFP, remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus. One origin theory claims that it randomly jumped the species barrier from animals to humans. Another claim is that Covid virus leaked during research undertaken at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

