US police arrest man for freezing alive nearly 200 animals

A man from Arizona in US is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly freeing alive animals.

According to the Mohave County officers, around 183 animals were found frozen, including dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits.

Michael Patrick Turland was arrested on Wednesday after an inspection was conducted at the property following a complaint from a woman that she never got her snakes back which were lent for breeding.

The inspection was conducted on April 3 after Turland had vacated the property in Golden Valley.

“Deputies and Animal Control Officers entered the property and located the freezer, which contained approximately 183 frozen animals of different breeds. Officers located dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits. Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.

The property owner said 43-year-old Turland had moved out of state, leaving the freezer in the garage.

The deputies attempted to contact Turland and his wife by phone, but did not get any response.

But on Wednesday, they were informed that Turland returned to the residence.

“Deputies and Animal Control Officers responded to the residence and Turland was taken into custody without incident,” the statement said.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive," the statement said.

Turland was arrested on 94 animal cruelty counts, the sheriff’s office said.

According to local media reports, his case has not been taken up by the court yet as he was held in jail till Thursday night.

Golden Valley is a community of around 8,000 in western Arizona, around 18 miles from the Nevada border.