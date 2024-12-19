New York, United States

A resident from Manhattan pleaded guilty to setting up a secret police station for the Chinese government in New York City.

Advertisment

60-year-old Chen Jinping entered the guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy for acting as a foreign government's agent in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday (Dec 18).

The US Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said Chen had admitted in court to his role in “audaciously establishing an undeclared police station” in Manhattan and made an attempt to conceal his efforts when the FBI approached him.

“This illegal police station was not opened in the interest of public safety, but to further the nefarious and repressive aims of the PRC in direct violation of American sovereignty,” Olsen said in a statement while making reference to the People’s Republic of China.

Advertisment

According to prosecutors, a local branch of China’s Ministry of Public Security was opened by Chen and his co-defendant Lu Jianwang in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood in 2022.

Also Read: Satellite images show China has built villages near Bhutan's Doklam: Report

The office provided basic services, such as helping Chinese citizens renew their driving licenses. When the FBI launched an investigation into their office, all phone communications with a Chinese government official were deleted by the two.

Advertisment

Chen accepted that he had destroyed evidence that proved his correspondence with Chinese government officials.

“This illegal police station was not opened in the interest of public safety, but to further the nefarious and repressive aims of the [People’s Republic of China] in direct violation of American sovereignty,” said James Dennehy, FBI assistant director in charge, in a statement.

Chen is facing nearly five years of imprisonment.

Watch: India-China SR Talks in Beijing: Focus on Border Peace, Mansarovar Yatra, and Stable Ties

Meanwhile, speaking about the case, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, "Today, a participant in a transnational repression scheme who worked to establish a secret police station in the middle of New York City on behalf of the national police force of the People's Republic of China has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to act as an illegal agent."

"We will continue our efforts to protect the rights of vulnerable persons who come to this country to escape the repressive activities of authoritarian regimes," he added.

China denies allegations

China's government officials have time and again denied running such police stations in other countries to monitor the Chinese nationals who are living there.

“There are no so-called Chinese police service stations overseas at all,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning in a Beijing briefing.

“China’s law enforcement agencies carry out cooperation in international law enforcement in strict accordance with international law, fully respect other countries’ laws and judicial sovereignty, and safeguard the lawful rights and interests of the suspects," she added.

It is believed that China has been running such secretive police outposts in North America, Europe, and other places where Chinese communities are living.

(With inputs from agencies)