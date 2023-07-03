US Independence Day 2023: The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day or July 4, has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. Grand fireworks and large outdoor gatherings for parades and barbecues across the country mark the occasion. The tradition goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. Although the political significance of the day has vanished over time, the United States Independence Day continues to be a symbol of patriotism.

The occasion spread across the nation after the War of 1812 between the US and Great Britain, and this tradition became more widespread. Following this, the US Congress established July 4 as a federal holiday in 1941 and went on to grant federal employees a paid holiday.

As it falls in the middle of the summer season, the day has become a prominent occasion for leisure activities and gatherings. Here's everything you need to know about the US's independence day: Fourth of July: History and why is it celebrated? The day celebrates the unanimous decision by the Second Continental Congress to adopt the Declaration of Independence, a document announcing the colonies' separation from Great Britain on July 4, 1776.

A year later, the Library of Congress in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence. However, the observations were not made until the War of 1812.

The occasion quickly took off, as the Library of Congress noted that the holiday coincided with some groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Ohio Railroad. The significance of FIREWORKS in July 4 celebrations The fireworks have always been part of the celebration, and Founding Father John Adams saw it coming.

Back when the day was first celebrated in Philadelphia, he wrote a letter to his daughter describing the impromptu celebration. He mentioned how the idea of conceiving the holidays two days prior was not mentioned until the third. However, Adams wrote how impressed he was with the remarkable inauguration of the Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia.

The fireworks have been a part of the celebrations for a while now. The American Pyrotechnics Association said that many historians believed that fireworks were first developed in ancient China in the second century BC by throwing bamboo stalks into the air, causing explosions.

Later, by the 15th century, fireworks were widely used for religious and public celebrations across the world.

However, from George Bush to current US President Joe Biden, all have participated in the July 4 celebrations, except one Adams Despite being Founding Father, Adam urged July 2 to be the date and not 4th.



