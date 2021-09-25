US: Gunman in deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Tennessee, identified as 29-year-old store vendor

The gunman who opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee has been identified as a 29-year-old man who worked for Kroger as a third-party vendor, revealed the police.

One person was killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting at the store in Collierville, just outside Memphis. Also, the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, said the police.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told the reporters that 14 others were wounded in the attack, including 10 employees and 4 customers.

Lane further said that some of the victims were in serious condition.

Lane was quoted by CBS News as saying, "We have broken hearts, you know."

"Nobody wants to go into that scene, I can promise you ... I mean, there were bloody people running out of that building, and there was not one blue uniform that hesitated."

Lane did not release details about a motive for the rampage. However, he said that the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Some injured people have suffered very serious injuries and are being treated in local hospitals. Officials have warned that the death toll from the shooting may increase.

This incident happened a few hours after a shooting was reported at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington. However, Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, said it was a planned exercise to stay prepared for emergencies, and there were no reported casualties.

