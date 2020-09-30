US Elections 2020: Trump defies friendship with PM Modi; questions India's COVID data

During the first presidential debate for the upcoming US elections, the US President Donald Trump backtracked on his friendship with India and accused the Asian country of misquoting the data related to novel coronavirus.

Trump has always claimed to be a dear friend of the India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, that has not stopped him from accusing the Modi-led government of hiding the coronavirus-related data.

While hoping to woo the voters watching the heated debate and to put his Democratic rival Joe Biden, he launched an attack on China, Russia and India, and alleged the governments of not revealing the actual numbers of people who have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India," Trump said.

"They don't exactly give you a straight count," he continued the allegation.

The accusation was made when the mediator Chris Wallace asked the two leaders about the 'serious' matter of coronavirus, highlighting that millions of people have been affected and nearly 200,000 people have lost their lives.

While Biden blamed the US President for a careless approach and mishandling the pandemic, Trump blamed China for spreading the virus and claimed that "millions" could have lost their lives to the virus if he had not acted the way he did.

While the comment on China was expected but Trump as he has often called 'coronavirus' as 'China virus' and 'Wuhan virus', the attack on India was a surprise for many, especially a month after Trump's election campaign had released a video message claiming "America loves India".