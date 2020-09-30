US 'weeks away from vaccine': Trump during debate against Biden

US President Donald Trump said the country is weeks away from getting a vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

"Now we are weeks away from the vaccine," Trump said during a presidential debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday.

"I don’t trust him at all," Biden replied.

Biden swiped at Trump over the president’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He panicked, or just looked at the stock market, one of the two,” Biden said. “Because guess what? A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter or a lot quicker.”

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday termed President Donald Trump a "liar" and a "clown" as the pair clashed in a fiery start to their first presidential debate.



Trump fired back, telling Biden, "There's nothing smart about you, Joe. Forty-seven years, you've done nothing."



During the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump and Biden clashed over each other's personality, past record, family and their visions.



"The fact is that everything he's (Trump) saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies.

Everybody knows he's a liar," Biden said.



Responding to the jibe, Trump said Biden is a liar and graduated last in his class.



Attacking Trump over the handling of the coronavirus, Biden said the president has lied to Americans on the COVID-19 issue.

