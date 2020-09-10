US election 2020: Donald Trump admits 'downplaying' seriousness of COVID-19

The US has been one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus in the world. Local residents and opposition leaders have frequently alleged the US President Donald Trump of not doing enough to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For the first time, Trump has reportedly admitted to downplaying the deadly situation in one of the strongest countries.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump can be heard admitting on tape during an interview with a local news channel. However, he claims he did it for the greater good of the country because he did not want to create a state of panic among his fellow Americans.

"I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," he said.

Also read| Book trouble: Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, accuses him of colluding with Russia to win elections

The interview clippings are from the months of February and March, and have now been released for a book which will be published on September 15.

The book, which will be the fourth book this year attacking Trump, is titled "Rage" and can further decrease winning chances for Trump in the upcoming US elections, scheduled for November 03.

Reportedly, Trump has also been caught on tape claiming that the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 190,000 people in the US till now, "goes through the air". The statement came from a man who not only avoided wearing face masks himself, but also mocked the people who wore face masks, in the starting months of this year.

Also read| Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask; encourages supporters to try to vote twice

Calling the book to be yet another "political hit job", Trump stresses that he did not want to create a "frenzy" and therefore downplayed the dangers of the deadly virus.

"I don't want people to be frightened," he said.

"I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy," he continued. "We have to show leadership and the last thing you want to do is create a panic."

The new book is expected to hit Trump's chances of getting re-elected in the November elections, as it has been revealed through opinion polls that around two thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of the virus, which led to the US becoming one of the worst affected countries in the world — as per the cases or the shoot in the unemployment rate, and the downward spiral of economy.

Also read| Psychologist-backed documentary labels Trump 'malignant narcissist'

Trump's opponent in the upcoming elections, joe Biden, was quick to respond to this new controversy surrounding his opponent.

"He knew how deadly it was," Biden said while campaigning in Michigan. "He lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months."

"It was a life and death betrayal of the American people," Biden added. He also said labelled Trump's behaviour and response as "almost criminal" in an interview.

However, all these claims are have been denied by Trump's aid and infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, who claimed that Trump always wanted to stop the country from getting "down and out".

"I don't recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about," he added. Fauci has remained loyal to trump and claimed that Trump asked the medical experts to put their best foot forward, even if Trump publically asked people not to panic as the virus will be "killed by heat".

The truth about his wordings will be released soon, but the truth about his intentions will always remain a mystery. The effect of the new book will soon be revealed in the election results.