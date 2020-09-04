Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask; encourages supporters to try to vote twice

President Donald Trump is mocking his Democratic rival Joe Biden for letting his mask ''hang off his ear'' when he delivers speeches.

Speaking to rally-goers in Pennsylvania, Trump poked fun at Biden , "Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?"

"He has it hanging down. Because it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I'd say: 'This guy's got some big issues. Hanging down. Hanging down,'' said Trump.

Trump acknowledged that face coverings are particularly important for the nation heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend, as public experts have called for Americans to be particularly diligent to prevent a repeat of the explosion of new coronavirus cases seen after Memorial Day.

"Distance on the weekend and all of that stuff. Wear your mask when you're close together in particular and wash your hands, all of those things," he told his supporters.

He also defended his controversial statement calling on people to vote by mail-in ballot, follow their vote and vote again if they believe it has not been tabulated, igniting a furor for appearing to urge a potential act of voter fraud.

The statement followed his comment on Wednesday in an interview in Wilmington, North Carolina when he said "Let them send it in and let them go vote. "And if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote" in person, he said.

Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that mail-in voting - expanded by some states because of the coronavirus pandemic - would increase fraud and disrupt the November election, although experts say voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the United States.

Voting more than once in an election is illegal and in some states, including North Carolina, it is a felony not only to vote more than once but also to induce another to do so.

Many Americans vote by mail because they cannot make it to the polls. In 2016, nearly one in four voters cast presidential ballots by mail.