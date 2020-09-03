Joe Biden meets family of Jacob Blake at Milwaukee airport

Two days after the US President Donald Trump visited Kenosha in Wisconsin, his opponent in the upcoming US Presidential elections Joe Biden has also visited the city.

However, unlike Trump, Biden met the family of Jacob Blake, the black father shot multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin in an incident that sparked days of violent unrest.

Also read| 'Police did an incredible job': Trump cuts off Black pastors when asked about police violence

Joe Biden is visiting Kenosha with his wife Jill Biden. The announcement was made yesterday by Biden's team. "Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," a statement from his team read.

The Democratic nominee met the relatives of Jacob Blake at a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport. The gathering included Jacob Blake's father and his three siblings.

This is Biden's first visit to the city in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Also read| Donald Trump visits Kenosha; no plans to meet Jacob Blake's family

Two days ago when Trump visited the city, he did not meet Blake's family as reportedly the family wanted their lawyer to be present at the meeting, but Trump found the request to be very "inappropriate".

"I thought it would be better not to do anything where there are lawyers involved. They wanted to have lawyers involved and I thought that was inappropriate so I didn't do that, but I did speak with the pastor -- was a fine man, wonderful man -- and I think we had a great talk, and I may at some point do that, but they did have a lawyer that wanted to be on the phone and I said no, that's inappropriate but I gave my best regards," Trump had said during his briefing.