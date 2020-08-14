Book trouble: Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, accuses him of colluding with Russia to win elections

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has alleged him of colluding with Russia to win elections, and promises proof of it in his new book.

Cohen is publishing a book titled "Disloyal, A Memoir.", in which he alleges Trump of colluding with Russia and much more.

A 3,700 word long foreword of the book was published recently. "Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything — and I mean anything — to `win` has always been his business model and way of life," Cohen writes in the book`s foreword, which was published online on Thursday.

While the foreword does not reveal anything new about the accusations, it is still unclear if the book will be able to reveal any additional detail or proof regarding these allegations, which have been circling Trump for few years now from different sources.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller last year concluded that Russia waged a major campaign to help Trump to victory in 2016. However, Mueller was unable to establish a criminal relationship between the two.

Cohen, on the other hand, has worked closely with Trump over the years and therefore more proof on these allegations is being expected from Cohen's book.

His book has been the center of controversy for months now. The ex-aide was given the permission to publish the book in July end after he was dragged to Otisville prison as a retaliation for planning to publish a book about Trump.

Trump's administration has been trying to halt the production of this book for months now. White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern has now replied with question marks on Chen's credibility calling him to be a 'liar' and accusing him of oublishing the book only to make money from sales.

"He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales. It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump,” Morgenstern said.

Michael Cohen's lawyers have not yet responded back to the accusation made from the White House.