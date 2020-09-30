Moderator of US elections debate snaps at Trump for speaking out of time

While the US President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden engaged in a heated debate, they forgot that they are bound to listen to the commands of the debate moderator Chris Wallace.

The 72-year-old Fox News journalist had to, repeatedly, remind the two leaders about his presence and the rules.

The problem, majorly, was seen in Trump's behaviour. During the 'two minutes uninterrupted' statements allowed to the two leaders, Trump usually got the first chance to make his statement, but he kept interrupting whenever his rival started his two minutes 'uninterrupted' time.

After few repeated incidents, Wallace raised his voice at Trump and asked him to his rival speak. Trump, however, demanded two more minutes after Biden repeatedly claiming that 'he had his time, and now it is mine'.

To this, Wallace snapped at Trump and said, "You had your time, sir".

Wallace is a Fox News journalist who had also moderated a debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the US elections 2016.

Although he belongs to a channel that is hugely considered to be a pro-Trump channel, Wallace is known for his tough interviewing style and not being biased towards anyone in particular during interviews.

Later, when Biden, at one point, had to re-ask the question from Wallace because 'I have lost track of what the exact question was', Wallace laughed out and jibed a mockery of Trump saying "Even I am having trouble keeping up now."