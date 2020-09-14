Donald Trump claims receiving an award that doesn't exist

In a bid to lure Cuban American voters for the US presidential election, US President Donald Trump has again made a claim that probably doesn't exist.

Trump claimed "a little while ago" he "received the Bay of Pigs award from the Cuban Americans in Miami", calling it a "big honour" which is not awarded easily.

The US president made these remarks in a rally to lure Latinos, Hispanics and Cubans in Nevada, a state where his Democratic rival Joe Biden is currently leading.

However, on the internet, there is no evidence of any existence of an award like this.

Launched in 1961 by US's intelligence department CIA, the Bay of Pigs invasion aimed to oust Cuban prime minister Fidel Castro. The mission failed and still haunts the relation between both countries.

Meanwhile, the US president to gather support from the western states for the November 3 election will hold campaign events in Nevada, Arizona and the wildfires-hit California.



