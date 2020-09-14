US election 2020: Trump ally tells him to bring martial law if he loses election; recommends jailing Clintons, Zuckerberg

US President Donald Trump’s former adviser and also his friend Roger Stone, has suggested that if Trump lose out to Biden in upcoming Presidential elections, then Trump should enforce his power by declaring martial law.



He also suggested to arrest Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Tim Cook of Apple, Bill and Hillary Clinton and “anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity”.

“I do not advocate preventive detention, but people who commit crimes and think they can continue to get away with it because we have two-tier justice are just wrong,” he said in an online interview.

Stone also advocated “forming an election day operation using the FBI, federal marshals and Republican state officials across the country to be prepared to file legal objections to results and if necessary to physically stand in the way of criminal activity”.

On July 11 this year, President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

(With inputs from agencies)