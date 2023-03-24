US carries out precision strikes as drone attack kills US contractor in Syria

A suspected Iranian-affiliated drone has killed a US contractor in Syria, Pentagon said in a statement Thursday. The drone struck a facility housing US personnel in northeast Syria, injuring five other US service members and an additional US contractor. In response, the US military said it had carried out precision airstrikes in eastern Syria.

A Department of Defence statement said "a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria". It informed that a US contractor had been killed and another contractor was injured in the UAV attack. The Pentagon added that the US intelligence community "assess the UAV to be of Iranian origin".

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he had authorised the precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps "at the direction of President Joe Biden".

(With inputs from agencies)

