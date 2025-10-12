/US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor discusses trade, defence, critical minerals during Delhi meetings

New Delhi: With a clear message from Washington DC, US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday. During his meeting with PM Modi, he handed over a picture signed by US President Donald Trump, which said, “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.” In a post on X, the Indian PM expressed confidence that Gor’s tenure “will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership”.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Gor said, “The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi” and that he is “optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations”. He added that “President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend.”

Gor, who is yet to present his credentials, is on an India visit along with Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas from October 9th to October 14th.

Terming his meeting with PM Modi “incredible”, Gor said the key focus of the talks was on bilateral issues, including defence, trade, technology and the “importance of critical minerals to both of our nations.”

It is rare for an ambassador-designate to hold such high-profile engagements in Delhi before he presents credentials, but this comes at a time when India and the US are working to conclude a trading arrangement. After Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India in August, ties have seen a downward trend, not to mention the increased US-Pakistan engagement with the US president hosting Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir at the White House.

Both sides have been engaging with each other with focus on what looks like a re-set in ties. Last week, PM Modi and US President Trump held talks with focus on trade negotiations, Gaza peace plan implementation, which the Indian side has welcomed.

The US also dismissed reports of new AMRAAM missile deliveries to Pakistan, clarifying that the contract announced only covers spares and sustainment for existing systems. The clarification came after fake news emerged from Pakistani media that Pakistan would receive new AMRAAMs under the new US contracts.

Gor has been recently confirmed as US ambassador to India by the Senate. Addressing the media in Delhi, he said, “It’s an honour to serve as President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to India and I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations.”

He will also serve as Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.