'Unsurvivable storm surge': Hurricane Laura surges towards Louisiana, Texas amid mass evacuation

US National Hurricane Center said today that Hurricane Laura was expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday with wind speeds of 230 kilometres per hour as mass evacuation was ordered by authorities.

The hurricane headed towards Louisiana and Texas has been put under Category 4 storm with warning of "unsurvivable storm surge". The National Hurricane Center(NHC) said the oil-refining town of Port Arthur was directly in Hurricane Laura's path.

An "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana," the NHC said.

Reports said at least 620,000 people have been put under evacuation list in Louisiana and Texas.

The NHC added that Hurricane Laura could raise water levels to 20 feet and penetrate up to 64 km inland.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the National Guard was ready for rescue operation echoing Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards who said that the state's entire National Guard had been activated.

"The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm's way and protect themselves," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, adding, "The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate."

"Your property can be replaced," Abbott said. "Your life cannot be replaced," the Texas governor said.

Several oil companies have suspended production along the in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of the hurricane even as US President Donald Trump said: "Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane, my administration remains fully engaged with state & local emergency managers."