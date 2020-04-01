UN warns of global instability and conflict as death toll rises to 43,291

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II and it could trigger conflicts around the world.

"The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War," he said.



Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus have surpassed 8 lacs worldwide as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.



According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 823,479 people worldwide and 40,636 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 185,194 people of that tally have recovered, according to Hopkins.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infection cases and reported a record surge in unemployment.

A total of 189,633 people are infected by this deadly virus in the US, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, Spain and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.

Italy currently has the highest death toll of any country, reporting that 12,428 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

In Spain, the coronavirus death toll surged over 9,000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 100,000 marks, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9,053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102,136.