Coronavirus: US records highest single-day death toll as Trump says painful two weeks ahead

The United States recorded 865 new deaths in just 24 hours due the coronavirus epidemic with the number of confirmed cases surging to 188,547, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.

As the death toll in the US rose, President Trump said the country should be prepared for painful two weeks.

"This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks," Trump said at the White House, adding," "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead."

Trump said COVID-19 is not a regular flu, asserting: "Ride it out, don't do anything, just ride it out and think of it as the flu," they said, according to Trump, who said: "But it's not the flu. It is vicious."

"It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," the US president added.

Trump informed that 2.2 million people could have died, according to the modeling figures, if no mitigation efforts had been put into place.