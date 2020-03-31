Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 800000; death toll rises to 40,636

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 8 lacs worldwide on Tuesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.



Also read: Worldwide lockdown hardens as Spain sees deadliest day



According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 823,479 people worldwide and 40,636 people have been killed due to this pandemic.



Also read: Coronavirus infection rate slows down in Australia



Around 174,019 people of that tally have recovered, according to Hopkins.



Watch: Coronavirus brought world's most powerful countries to their knees!

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

A total of 164,610 people are infected by this deadly virus in the US, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, Spain and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.

Italy currently has the highest death toll of any country, reporting that 11,591 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Spain, whose outbreak is the world's second-deadliest after Italy, broke another national record of 849 deaths in one day Tuesday bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 8,189, dampening hopes it could have passed the peak of the crisis that has debilitated the country for weeks.