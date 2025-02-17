A new UN report warned that the Islamic State (ISIL/Da'esh) remains a significant threat, particularly in India, where despite being unable to carry out major attacks, the group's handlers have been actively promoting lone-wolf attacks through local sympathizers, the Indian Express reported.

The 35th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team highlighted the adaptability of ISIL and Al-Qaida, noting that these terror groups remain resilient despite counter-terrorism efforts.

Islamic state’s strategy in India

The report states, "ISIL (Da’esh) was unable to mount large-scale attacks in India. However, its handlers tried to incite lone-actor attacks through India-based supporters. The pro-ISIL (Da’esh) Al-Jauhar Media continued to spread anti-India propaganda through its publication Serat ul-Haq."

The report also highlights the pressing security concerns stemming from Afghanistan, where over two dozen terrorist organizations remain active.

The UN Secretary-General's 20th report on ISIL sounds the alarm on the group's Khorasan Province (ISIL-K), citing it as a major threat to regional stability. Specifically, ISIL-K has been targeting ethnic minorities, the Taliban regime, UN personnel, and foreign nationals, highlighting the group's enduring reach and menace.

Terror threat from Afghanistan

"Despite the loss of territory and attrition among senior and mid-tier leadership figures, the presence of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan posed a serious challenge to the stability of the country, as well as to the security of Central Asian and other neighbouring States," the report warns.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated concerns, stating, "The situation in Afghanistan remains concerning, with ISIL-K continuing to represent a threat not only to the country but also to the region and beyond."

He urged global cooperation, adding, "I continue to call upon all Member States to unite to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a hotbed of terrorist activities affecting other countries."

The report notes that ISIL-K's influence extends beyond Afghanistan, with the group spreading its presence across Central and South Asia. Notably, Tajik nationals comprise a substantial number of ISIL-K's recruits.

