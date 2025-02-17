Presidents' Day 2025 falls on Monday (Feb 17) and is a federal holiday that honors the birthdays of two of America's most iconic presidents: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

While it's officially known as Washington's Birthday, the holiday has come to be associated with all U.S. presidents, past and present.

On Presidents' Day, many businesses like restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers will be open as usual. However, banks, post offices, and financial markets will be closed in observance of the holiday.

What’s open and closed?

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Presidents Day 2025.

The US Postal Service (USPS) will observe Presidents Day 2025 by closing post offices nationwide. No mail will be delivered on this day. Regular postal services will resume on Tuesday.

Since Presidents Day is a federal holiday, major banks and financial institutions will be closed on this day. Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, PNC, Truist, and Capital One are among the major banks that will not be operating.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ will be closed. Federal buildings and most state offices will be shut down. Many schools will be closed, but schedules vary by district.

Most stores, including Target, Walmart, and major shopping centers, will remain open. Normal business hours will be observed. Services may operate on a reduced schedule depending on the city.

Why is President Day celebrated?

Presidents Day, originally established to honor George Washington’s birthday (February 22) in 1885 has evolved into a holiday recognizing all US presidents. Observed on the third Monday of February, this holiday serves as a moment for reflection on leadership and legacy.

Presidents' Day has also become synonymous with major retail sales events, offering shoppers a chance to snag discounts and special promotions. Many stores join in on the festivities, making it a great time to score deals on everything from electronics to home goods.

