4.0-magnitude quake jolts Delhi and surrounding regions, PM Modi urges people to 'stay calm'

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted New Delhi on Monday (Feb 17) morning as strong tremors were felt in India's capital and surrounding regions including Noida and Greater Noida. United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicentre was Delhi's Nagloi Jat area.

After Delhi, 4 magnitude earthquake strikes Bihar's Siwan

An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck Bihar’s Siwan on Monday (Feb 17) morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, it was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Watch | Third US deportation flight with 112 Indians lands in Amritsar amid outrage over alleged mistreatment

A third US deportation flight carrying 112 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport on Sunday (Feb 16), just a day after another batch of 119 Indians was sent back as part of a large-scale crackdown by the Donald Trump administration.

‘We need to respond’: Macron calls 'emergency summit' as Trump snubs Europe, Kyiv in Russia-Ukraine talks

French President Emmanuel Macron will convene European leaders in Paris on Monday (Feb 17) to discuss the continent’s security, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed.

Watch | Hezbollah calls on Lebanon to enforce Israel's Feb 18 withdrawal