French President Emmanuel Macron will convene European leaders in Paris on Monday (Feb 17) to discuss the continent’s security, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed.

The meeting comes as concerns grow over the United States' handling of the Ukraine war, particularly after President Donald Trump’s direct engagement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s phone call with Putin earlier this week caught Ukraine and its European allies off guard, raising fears that the US may negotiate a settlement without European involvement.

Barrot, speaking on France Inter radio, did not specify which countries would participate, but a European diplomatic source told AFP that leaders from Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Denmark, along with NATO Secretary-General Marc Rutte and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are expected to attend. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also set to be present.

Growing European anxiety over US actions

At the Munich Security Conference, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski welcomed Macron’s initiative, saying European leaders needed to discuss the challenges posed by Trump.

"President Trump has a method of operating which the Russians call razvedka boyem—reconnaissance through battle: you push and see what happens, then adjust accordingly… We need to respond," Sikorski said.

The Paris meeting is expected to address multiple issues, including:

US attempts to sideline Europe in peace talks with Russia

Ukraine’s potential NATO membership

How Ukraine can receive security guarantees

Macron’s hurry to convene European leaders reflects growing concerns that the US is taking control of the negotiations while keeping European governments at a distance.

US Special Envoy’s comments spark outrage

Tensions escalated further after Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, suggested that European leaders were not essential to the peace talks.

"It may be like chalk on a blackboard, it may grate a little bit, but I’m being honest," Kellogg said at the Munich Security Conference. He urged European leaders to focus on increasing defence spending instead of complaining about being left out of discussions.

Kellogg also hinted at a rapid timeline for an agreement, saying he was working on "Trump time" and expected a deal "in weeks and months."

Zelenskyy warns US against exclusion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his speech at the Munich conference to call on Europe to take a stronger role in its defence.

"We cannot rule out that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it. Many leaders have talked about a European army—now is the time," Zelenskyy said.

He insisted that Ukraine must be part of any negotiation and urged Europe to ensure decisions about the continent’s security are not made without its involvement. "No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe," he added.

