US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday (Feb 16) to discuss the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and regional security concerns.

Advertisment

This marked the first stop of Rubio’s Middle East tour, which came just a day after the latest hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

'Greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House'

At the start of their joint press briefing, Netanyahu praised former US President Donald Trump, calling him “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” He also described his meeting with Rubio as “very productive” and added that no issue was more pressing than Iran.

Advertisment

Also read: Saudi Arabia fears Iran may go nuclear, seeks to broker new Trump-Tehran deal: Report

Iran and regional security

Netanyahu repeated Israel's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, stating, “Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran. We agree that the Ayatollahs must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. We also agreed that Iran’s aggression in the region has to be rolled back.”

Advertisment

With Trump’s backing, he added, “We can and will finish the job.”

Rubio also described Iran as “the single greatest source of instability in the region.”

Also read: Trump 2.0: Arrogance, election interference, censorship hypocrisy

"There can never be a nuclear Iran, a nuclear Iran that could then hold itself immune from pressure and from action. That can never happen," he added.

Gaza and Trump's proposal

The two leaders also discussed Trump’s controversial proposal for Gaza, which hopes to transform the territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Netanyahu said he was committed to “ensuring that vision becomes a reality.” However, the plan, which involves relocating Gaza’s two million residents, has been widely condemned by foreign leaders.

Also read: Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks US President Trump for 'full support' on Gaza

The US has said it is open to alternative proposals from Arab governments but insists that, at present, “the only plan is Trump's.”

US top diplomat on Hamas and ceasefire

Speaking about the ongoing conflict, Rubio insisted that Hamas “must be eliminated,” adding, “Hamas cannot continue as a military or a government force... they must be eliminated.”

His visit followed a hostage-prisoner exchange in which Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. This marked the sixth swap under the fragile ceasefire.

Negotiations for the next phase of the ceasefire, aimed at securing a more lasting resolution, are expected to begin next week in Doha. Talks will focus on the release of remaining hostages and discussions on ending the war.

Rubio’s Middle East tour continues

Following his stop in Israel, Rubio is set to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He is expected to hold tough discussions in Riyadh on Monday, particularly regarding US policies on Iran and the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies)